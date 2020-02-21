[Two people injured following hit-and-run head-on crash in Clearwater]

Nellie McDonald
CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – A head-on crash in Clearwater left two people injured Thursday evening.

According to Clearwater police, the crash happened on North Betty Lane. Two people were taken to a local hospital as trauma alerts.

The driver of the other vehicle fled from the scene.

Drivers should avoid the area if possible. Police did not provide a description of the suspect who fled the scene.

