[two-people-injured-following-hit-and-run-head-on-crash-in-clearwater]

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – A head-on crash in Clearwater left two people injured Thursday evening.
According to Clearwater police, the crash happened on North Betty Lane. Two people were taken to a local hospital as trauma alerts.
The driver of the other vehicle fled from the scene.
Drivers should avoid the area if possible. Police did not provide a description of the suspect who fled the scene.
