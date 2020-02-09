Two people left to fight for life in hospital after car hit in Haringey

Two people are fighting for their lives after a serious road accident in north London on Sunday morning (9 February).

Metropolitan police, the London Ambulance Service and the London Fire Brigade rushed to Hall Road in Haringey at 7:20 a.m. after a car was overturned.

Met police confirmed that two occupants are being treated at the hospital, where their living conditions are described as fatal.

Two other people also suffered minor injuries and no other vehicle is involved in the serious incident.

Road closures are in place at the scene and motorists are requested to use other routes and traffic in the area is likely.

The officers would like all witnesses to the incident to contact 101 and cite the CAD reference 2057/8 Feb.

