[Two people today wanted for Walmart armed robbery in Richland County]

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C., – Richland County deputies have introduced surveillance video of an armed robbery at a Walmart on Killian Road.

Authorities say on February 26th, an personnel observed a man and lady stealing meat goods.

Officials say the employee experimented with to quit them, when the man pulled out a knife.

In accordance to investigators, they still left the shop with the stolen goods.

Deputies say the personnel was common with the suspects as they stole from the keep a number of periods.

If you know who they are, call CRIMESTOPPERS at one-888-Criminal offense S-C.