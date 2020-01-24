Two people who died in an explosion by the Houston manufacturer and shook the city damaged their homes

The police said two people were killed in the explosion on Friday morning at a manufacturing facility in northwest Houston. The explosion shook much of the city, damaged buildings up to half a mile away, and at least temporarily displaced some residents.

The explosion shook Watson Grinding and Manufacturing around 4:15 a.m. (CT 5:15 a.m.) and tore apart several structures as they pushed much more debris and shock waves from its foundations, officials said.

“This is essentially a disaster area at the moment,” said Art Acevedo, Houston police chief, about the area, which is approximately 30 kilometers northwest of downtown.

An investigation into what caused the explosion is ongoing and may take months, Acevedo said.

The two men who died in the explosion were identified on Friday evening by the Houston Fire Department chief, Samuel Pena, as Frank Flores and Gerardo Castorena, both company employees.

Pena said on Friday evening that 214 houses were damaged in some way and roughly 50 were completely destroyed, according to an initial rough estimate.

A fire department spokeswoman told CNN on Friday afternoon, “We don’t know that propylene caused the explosion, just that propylene tanks were on site and involved in the explosion and fire. “

The wreckage is so widespread – officers are estimated to be between a quarter mile and a mile away – that the police asked residents for help with a potentially difficult task: to search for human remains and other debris on their courtyards and roofs.

“Look for debris, body parts, or other similar items,” and call the police if anything is found, “said Acevedo.

Aside from the dead, the fire department brought two people to the hospital and 18 people went to the hospital alone, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said on Friday night. None of the injuries are life threatening, he said.

If the explosion had occurred two hours later, with more employees in the building, many lives could have been lost, Turner said.

“In this sense, we are very, very happy,” said Turner.

The explosion did damage some distance away

A fireball rose from the scene after the explosion, the video posted on Twitter appears to be showing. The removed footage was captured by a camera mounted on a home window.

“I live in the city center,” said Pena, “and I felt it all the way to the city center.”

The store is located in a number of industrial and commercial operations surrounded by houses to the west and east. The nearest neighborhoods, Westbranch and Carverdale, were the most severely damaged, Acevedo said.

Damages to houses included broken windows and doors and, in at least one case, a collapsed ceiling, CNN members reported.

“The entire ceiling collapsed,” a resident told KTRK about her home.

“I thought maybe the house was struck by lightning. And then I realized that there was no storm, ”the resident told KTRK.

Mark Brady, who lives about half a mile from the manufacturing business, told CNN subsidiary KPRC that the explosion “threw us all out of bed”.

“It blew up from every window in our house. It blew up the garage door of everyone around here … and closer to the explosion over there tore people’s roofs and walls, “he said.

Mayor Pro Tem Dave Martin said the city is working with various agencies to bring people to temporary homes.

“Many of the houses in the neighborhood will be uninhabitable for a few weeks,” said Martin.

MP Sheila Jackson Lee, who represents the area in Congress, said Friday night that she had informed the Federal Emergency Management Agency about the possibility of federal aid.

“There are families behind this devastation that are devastated,” she said.

Firefighters waited for small fires to burn out before exploring the explosion site

A few small fires were still burning hours after the explosion, and firefighters let them burn out before thoroughly searching the site, Pena said.

Earlier, after the explosion, propylene gas leaked from a tank in the plant, but the crews eventually stopped it, he said. According to Pena, a team of hazardous substances monitored the air quality.

“We have no concerns about the quality of the air we breathed in,” said Pena.

Fire department inspectors collect information about the company’s entire inventory of chemicals, and the company’s owner worked with the investigation, officials said.

Online records from the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration show that the company was fined in 2013 for a serious injury related to the control of hazardous energy.

The Cy-Fair fire department Search and Rescue helped out after the explosion and posted photos on Twitter showing the destruction from the explosion.

Propylene is a colorless, flammable, stinging petroleum gas. It is most commonly used to make polypropylene, a type of plastic used in household products, from removable food containers to medicine bottles to automotive, industrial and textile products. Similar to propane, it burns hotter and can be used as a fuel gas and for the production of acetone.

An emergency shelter was opened for people whose houses were damaged

A church in the area served as a temporary shelter “for everyone we need to evacuate from their home due to damage,” said Pena. The fire department tweeted on Friday afternoon that 48 people were staying there, and the Red Cross set up overnight accommodation in another church.

Sometime on Friday, the police cut access to the damaged Westbranch and Carverdale neighborhoods in hopes of warding off potential looters.

But residents with ID were allowed to return to these areas on Friday afternoon, Acevedo said.

“We want people to come back (in part) because we want people to enter their damaged houses,” said the chief of police.

At least two nearby schools have closed that day.

A school district in the region, Spring Branch ISD, said on Twitter that for schools in meetings, “all students stay in the region as air quality in the region continues to be monitored.”

