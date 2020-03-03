[two-persons-remaining-analyzed-for-coronavirus-in-kern-county]

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Panicked shoppers have been clearing the shelves at nearby pharmacies.

“They’re stocking up on hand sanitizer, masks, and meds,” reported Diana Lee, the pharmacist at Lee’s pharmacy. “We’ve been out of masks for like a month, we just cannot even purchase them.”

In accordance to the general public wellness department, a overall of 40 situations have been noted in California. That increasing range has men and women apprehensive. But gurus urge the public to stay relaxed and retain the virus in viewpoint.

“Eighty % of the situations that we know of are moderate,” said Michelle Corson, public information and facts officer for the Kern County Community Wellbeing Office. “Based on what we know so considerably, it is impacting these that are older, have compromised immune devices, identical to the flu. The hazard does remain low in our local community and in the U.S.”

At the moment, there are no cases of coronavirus in our county, but wellbeing officers have begun screening individuals. Two people are now in isolation at a neighborhood hospital.

“We can anticipate a lot more tests to materialize about the coming months as this is just a person way to isolate the instances and just take the good safety measures,” stated Corson.

According to Corson, a patient is examined for coronavirus when they are showing flu symptoms that really do not appear to be to go away and or if they’ve traveled to China.

“The definite indications to be looking for in Covid-19 are cough, fever, shortness of breath,” claimed Corson.

Base line, she claims, acquire care of oneself.

“Whether it is the flu, the cold or Covid-19, acquire the safety measures,” stated Corson. “Stay house if you’re unwell, just take treatment of on your own throughout flu time.”

As considerably as deal with masks, the public well being division states they don’t help the normal public. Except if you are a health care worker or are infected with the virus, you should not be donning just one.