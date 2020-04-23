Two pet cats tested positive for coronavirus

It was announced yesterday that two pet cats from two separate families in New York State have been infected with the COVD-19 coronavirus.

As the owner of three cats, my first reaction was devastating, obviously.

My second reaction, though, was to miss. How connected were these cats, I thought, that so many people could get access to the test when they didn’t? This is how celebrities (like Idris Elba of cats) can be tested without being sensitive. This is a completely unfair system.

But we must remember that tests for animals are different than tests for humans. We learned this earlier this month when several large cats at the Bronx Zoo tested positive for the virus. New York has had (and still has) the highest number of cases in the country, and there was some frustration about testing animals, including the lack of testing capacity.

Veterinarians were quick to remind us that the test used for those tigers and lions was not only specific to animals, but was an important part of understanding how the virus affects humans.

An article about Wired explained at the time:

The tiger may sound like a bizarre bifurcation, but it is intimately involved in trying to figure out how Kovid-19 affects humans and animals. This is especially true because the Bronx Zoo’s theory is that a zoo can accidentally infect Nadia. A few dogs in Hong Kong, a cat in Hong Kong and a cat in Belgium have tested positive for Kovid-19 after being humanized, but it is not yet clear how easy or common it is for humans to be infected. Come back to the animal world, or what it might mean.

As of yesterday, the number of large cats determined by COVID-19 is now over eight, but these two New York pets are the first housecats to be tested positive in the United States (a few more cases in other countries.) Was known to have been, but the other did not get it. It has been speculated that, like the Bronx Zoo cat, it was infected with the virus from an imperfect human.

Asked about the pets during a coronavirus taskforce press briefing yesterday, Dr. Anthony Fawcett returned the conversation to the zoo’s big cats, saying very little about domestic pets. When he said that “anything is possible,” there was no evidence of a virus being transmitted from pets to humans. “

So don’t be afraid of your pets! The CDC offers some basic precautions that are probably consistent with what you are already doing: do not allow pets to communicate with people outside their home, keep dogs on leeches, do not let cats go out when possible.

CDC’s new guidelines:

Do not allow pets to communicate outside the family or with other animals.

– If possible, keep cats indoors.

– Stay 6 feet away from other people and animals, walk in the water dog.

Keep dog parks or places where huge #people and dogs congregate uninterrupted.

– Natasha Daly (@Natshaldali) April 22, 2020

Below are the important points. The “Keep cats indoors” guidelines do not apply to taking them to a veterinarian, etc. In the bottom line, you usually continue to take care of your pet. https://t.co/T1dYDmkazm

– Natasha Daly (@Natshaldali) April 22, 2020

Keep your pet extra Hold today if you are not sick and the CDC advises not to do this. But if you can, please, and we’ll get through.

(Via NBC, Image: Francesco Ungaro From Pexels)

Want more stories like this? Subscribe and support the site!

– Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that prohibits, but is not limited to, personal insults WhoeverHate Speech and Trolling –

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com

. (TagsToTranslate) coronavirus