Two PFI members arrested for violence in Delhi; 1 of them fought for Assembly polls – News from India

Delhi Police on Thursday arrested the President of the People’s Front of India (PFI) and the secretary of the organization for allegedly financing the Delhi riots and conspiracy. Mohammad Iliyas and Parvez Ahmed have arrested a special cell of Delhi police, an official has reported.

Ahmed is the Delhi President of the PFI, while Iliyas is the secretary of the organization.

The action came a day after Interior Minister Amit Shah told parliament that two people had been identified to finance the riots in north-east Delhi. More than 50 people were killed and more than 200 injured in last month’s violence.

Iliyas is a resident of Shiv Vihar, also contested in the 2020 Karawal Nagar polls in Delhi over the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) map.

In addition to the special cell, the Law Enforcement Administration (ED) is also investigating the alleged funding of protests against CAA across the country by the PFI. The ED has registered a case against PFI and suspended AAP councilor Tahir Hussain, who was arrested after an FIR was registered against him for the murder of an intelligence officer, Ankita Sharma, under the Anti-Money Laundering Act.

Hussein’s alleged links to PFI are also under investigation.

Another PFI member Mohd Danish has been arrested earlier in connection with the violence in Delhi. According to news agency ANI, Danish told police that the PFI was “deeply involved” in protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act or the CAA.

Danish has been working with the PFI since 2018 and is the secretary general of the Trilokpuri area of ​​Delhi.

Delhi Police Criminal Branch arrested Shah Alam’s brother Tahir Hussain on Monday. Three other people who sheltered Shah Alam were also arrested. On March 6, Hussain was remanded in police custody for seven days in connection with the case. A court in Delhi had earlier rejected a suspended application by a suspended AAP leader for bail.

In January, the ED announced that it had identified several bank accounts that were used to fund over 120 crore ore for protests against CAAs across the country.

