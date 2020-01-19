Two police officers killed in Honolulu on Sunday

Posted: jan 19, 2020 / 1:32 pst / updated: jan 19, 2020 / 1:32 pst

Police surround a house with suspected gunman in Honolulu on Sunday, January 19, 2020. Honolulu police say two police officers were killed on Sunday and the suspect is on the run. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports that officers were responding to an assault call near the Diamond Head base when they encountered a man with a gun, who then opened fire, hitting two officers. (Advertiser Jamm Aquino / Honolulu Star via AP)

HONOLULU (AP) – Two police officers were shot dead in Hawaii on Sunday and the gunman is wanted, authorities said.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports that officers responded to an assault call when they encountered a man with a gun, who then opened fire, hitting two officers.

The neighborhood where the shooting took place is at the end of Waikiki Beach between the Honolulu Zoo and the famous Diamond Head State Monument. The region would be crowded with tourists and locals, especially on weekends.

A house the alleged shooter was inside caught fire and was quickly engulfed in flames. The house fire has since spread to two neighboring houses and a parked police vehicle.

The Honolulu Fire Department was fighting the flames.

No arrests have been made.

Police closed several nearby streets. The public was asked to avoid the area.