Two positive coronavirus tests in preliminary test in Mumbai – News from India

The elderly couple tested positive for a preliminary coronavirus test in Mumbai at Kasturba Gandhi Civil Hospital. Their final status will be known only after the approval of the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune.

A 70-year-old man and his 68-year-old wife, both suspected of being infected, were escorted by a couple based in Pune, Dubai, last week. After reports of an elderly couple’s examination were positive in the preliminary test, the state health department identified forty of its fellow citizens and quarantined their respective hospitals at district hospital level.

On Tuesday, six passengers were quarantined in Mumbai, four of which were tested negative while the elderly couple tested positive, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

“We did a test at our lab at Kasturba Hospital and we found that they were positive for the virus. We also identified all their relatives and family members who were in physical contact with them. If it shows any symptoms, we will also quarantine,” he said Suresh Kakani, Additional Commissioner of Health, BMC.

Their samples were sent for confirmation to the NIV.

So far, 10 people have been diagnosed with coronavirus in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Wednesday, while the number for the entire country is 60.

