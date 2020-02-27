The Chicago Tribune, with its mum or dad company employing the cost-cutting approach of its greatest investor, said Thursday its two prime editors are departing.

In an announcement to staff members, the Tribune claimed Publisher and Editor-in-Chief R. Bruce Dold is leaving at the conclusion of April and that Controlling Editor Peter Kendall will be gone by Friday. The paper mentioned Colin McMahon, chief material officer at Tribune Publishing, will switch Dold as editor.

The improvements appear as the Tribune braces for cuts anticipated to be purchased by the hedge fund Alden International Money, which has a 32% stake in the company. Alden, controlled by Heath Freeman, has been buying newspapers in the course of the U.S., selling off their property and deeply chopping their editorial staffs, drawing criticism from Congress.

In the latest months, the Tribune enable go about a dozen staffers who accepted buyouts.

Tribune Publishing also owns the New York Day-to-day Information, the Baltimore Sun, the Orlando Sentinel and other major dailies.