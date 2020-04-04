Two prison employees die after suffering from coronavirus symptoms

Two employees of the Pentonville prison were named Bovil Peter and Patrick Beckford (photo: Getty Images)

Two employees in a London prison died after suffering from Covid-19 symptoms, reported the Association of Prison Officers (POA).

Bovil Peter and Patrick Beckford were support staff at Pentonville Prison in North London and were thought to be 60 years old. National POA President Mark Fairhurst said: “My thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved in this tragic death – two people in the same prison are very disturbing.”

Fairhurst said he didn’t know if any of the men had any health problems. No details about this pair have been released yet.

He described Piotr as an “experienced staff member” who had worked in prison for a degree of operational support and “died earlier this week from Covid-19 symptoms.”

Pentonville is in North London (Photo: Getty Images)

Fairhurst added about the death of Mr. Peter: “I just want to emphasize the fact that this (Covid-19) puts us all at risk.

“We are on the front line doing a commendable job on behalf of society, and all his colleagues will unfortunately miss him. We wish all the best to his family and friends. “

The number of deaths in the UK has risen again today after it has been confirmed that another 708 patients hospitalized because of this disease have died – the highest daily daily score.

According to official data, this means that more than 4,000 people with a positive test result have died in hospital.

The capital spreading pandemic has been particularly severely affected.

That evening, it was confirmed that five London bus workers were among those who died of this disease.

You can find more stories like this on our news page.





