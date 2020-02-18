[two robberies in much less than six hours in close proximity to UC Berkeley – Up News Facts San Francisco]

BERKELEY (Up News Data SF) – Significantly less than six hrs just after the theft of a mailman, a next robbery transpired on Monday close to the University of California on the Berkeley campus, law enforcement stated.

The last one transpired at 5: 47 p.m. on Oxford Road and Frank Schlessinger Way. The College of California law enforcement claimed two suspects had a gun that they apparently used to perpetrate the crime.

The suspects had been last observed in a white four-doorway sedan that was touring north on Oxford Street.

Just just after noon on Monday, a postman from the United States Postal Service was assaulted and assaulted in the 1900 block of Oxford Street, about 5 blocks from the other robbery.

The United States Postal Inspection Assistance is investigating crimes from the carrier. Any one with information and facts about the crimes should get in touch with the US Postal Inspection Assistance. UU. At (877) 876-2455.

The College of California police are inquiring anyone with data about the theft on Oxford Avenue and Frank Schlessinger Way to contact them at (510) 642-6760.

