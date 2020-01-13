Two Romanian weightlifters lose Olympic medals for doping

Loading...

BUDAPEST – Two more weight lifters have to give up their medals at the 2012 Olympic Games for doping

The International Weightlifting Federation has determined that Romanians Roxana Cocos and Razvan Martin are suspected of using banned steroids after their samples have been re-tested for 2012 with modern technology.

According to the IMF, the Cocos sample contained two different prohibited steroids and Martin’s three.

They join more than 50 other athletes who have not retested at the 2008 and 2012 Olympics. As a result, the medal rating in weightlifting is hardly recognizable compared to the original results.

Cocos is the silver medal in the 69 kg category for women. Should she be disqualified, the Kazakh lifter Anna Nurmukhambetova would inherit second place, while Ubaldina Valoyes from Colombia would advance to bronze.

Martin won bronze in the men’s 69 kg, and his medal could go to North Korean Kim Myong-Hok. Martin has been banned for doping from 2013 to 2015.

A Turkish lifter who did not win a medal, Erol Bilgin, could also be disqualified. He was eighth in the men’s 62 kg race.

The results come at a time when the IMF itself is under pressure because of alleged doping coverage and financial irregularities, which the organization denies.

The International Olympic Committee has requested that the allegations – first reported by ARD – be investigated by the World Anti-Doping Agency.

LATEST OLYMPIC STORIES

JOC chief Yasuhiro Yamashita becomes an IOC member

The President of the Japanese Olympic Committee, Yasuhiro Yamashita, was elected a member of the International Olympic Committee at his general assembly on Friday.

Yamashita, a 62-year-old former judge …