[two shootings described within an hour in suburban Zion seventeen-yr-previous boy wounded]

Law enforcement in north suburban Zion are investigating two shootings Wednesday that remaining a 17-year-old boy wounded.

No just one was injured in the to start with taking pictures, which transpired about six: 30 p.m. in the 2300 block of Joanna Avenue, Zion police said in a assertion.

Officers discovered 14 shell casings but no assets problems, police explained.

Fewer than an hour later on, a 17-year-old Zion resident was shot in both of his legs about 7: 15 p.m. in the 4100 block of Bayside Court docket, law enforcement mentioned.

He was going for walks to an apartment when somebody fired numerous pictures, leaving him with injuries that have been not life-threatening. Law enforcement identified 10 shell casings at the scene.

It’s not known if the two shootings are related, police mentioned. Any individual with information and facts is requested to simply call Zion police at 847-872-8000.