[two shot lifeless in van in Calumet Town]

Two adult males ended up fatally shot in a van early Friday in south suburban Calumet City, according to police.

Officers responded to pictures fired about 1: 55 a.m. around Sibley Boulevard and Clyde Avenue and discovered two victims in a van that crashed, Calumet City law enforcement reported in a assertion.

Both of those ended up pronounced dead at the scene, law enforcement claimed.

They had been identified as 34-yr-old Terrell Quinn of Riverdale, and 27-year-aged Christian Simmons of Chicago, police reported.

The Cook dinner County health-related examiner’s office has not introduced details about the deaths.

Calumet Town law enforcement and the South Suburban Crimes Activity Pressure are investigating the capturing.