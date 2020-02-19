[two-shot-tuesday-in-chicago]

Two folks ended up shot Tuesday in Chicago, including a 26-12 months-previous man who was shot in Hyde Park on the South Aspect.

About 11: 40 p.m. he was strolling in the 5500 block of South Shore Travel, when he was approached by a male on foot who fired photographs in his direction, Chicago law enforcement mentioned.

He was struck in the still left hand and taken to College of Chicago Health care Center, law enforcement said. He is in excellent problem.

A 19-12 months-aged male was shot after an argument in Garfield Park on the West Side.

About 8: 35 p.m. a male he argued with approached him in the 2900 block of West Fulton Avenue and shot him in the facet of his encounter, law enforcement said.

The gentleman took himself to Mount Sinai Healthcare facility in great situation, law enforcement claimed.

Tuesday’s shootings occur following a Monday where by just one person was killed and six many others wounded in citywide shootings.

Read a lot more on criminal offense, and observe the city’s homicides.