[two-socialites-drown-in-freak-accident-off-fisher-island]

Socialites Emma Afra and Viviane Brahms died Tuesday just after their Mercedes Benz rolled off the Fisher Island ferry and sank to the bottom of a 50-foot channel, Vanity Honest noted.

The women of all ages ended up touring from the unique Fisher Island, which offers the country’s richest zip code, to the mainland when the car fell off the ferry in a freak accident for the duration of the usually 7-minute journey.

“Shortly just before 5: 00 p.m. now, a motor vehicle on the Fisher Island ferry finished up in the drinking water for factors still unidentified at this position in time,” Roberto Sosa, president and CEO of Fisher Island Group Affiliation, mentioned in a assertion confirming the fatalities Tuesday. “Fisher Island Local community Association is actively helping the several companies concerned in the ongoing recovery initiatives. Our ideas are with all individuals influenced. We cannot validate any further specifics at this stage in time.”

The motor vehicle, that contains the bodies of Afra and Brahms, was recovered Tuesday night. The ferry had reportedly been inspected and cleared as recently as 2018. The Coast Guard mentioned it would conduct a maritime incident investigation, when the Miami-Dade Police Division said it would conduct the dying investigation.

