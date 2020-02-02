Two suspects arrested in fatal Seattle shootout in Las Vegas

February 2 (UPI) – Seattle police announced that the last two suspects killed and injured seven others in a January Las Vegas shootout.

William Tolliver, 24, and Marquise Latrelle Tolbert, 24, were sent to Clark County Prison in Nevada on Saturday, Lt. Ken Nogle of the Las Vegas Metro Police with.

The two were arrested near the Rio Hotel at around 10:50 a.m.

Carmen Best, Seattle police chief, gave no information about how Tolliver and Tolbert got to Las Vegas after the shots. However, officials said that they maintained the confrontation with MPs and arrested them without incident.

A third suspect, Jamel Linonell Jackson, 21, was already in custody at the time of her arrest.

Police said Jackson was arrested in connection with the gunfight and was jailed on Wednesday for a $ 50,000 bail.

Filming took place on January 22 after an argument in front of a McDonald’s in downtown Seattle.

A woman was pronounced dead at the scene and a woman in her fifties was hospitalized in critical condition, and a 9-year-old boy was in a “very serious condition” immediately after the shooting.