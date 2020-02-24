two-taken-to-hospital-right-after-metra-up-nw-coach-hits-car-in-arlington-heights

A driver and her passenger have been taken to a medical center Monday immediately after a Metra Union Pacific Northwest coach struck a automobile in northwest suburban Arlington Heights, halting trains in each instructions for several hours.

Metra UP-NW prepare #642 hit a auto about 11: 23 a.m. at Arlington Heights Highway, just south of the Arlington Heights station, according to Metra spokeswoman Meg Reile.

The driver allegedly went all around the crossing gates, Arlington Heights police reported.

Trains were being halted until soon prior to 2 p.m., according to Metra assistance alerts.

The driver was mindful but experienced to be pulled from the car, according to the Arlington Heights Fire Department. She experienced injuries that were not lifestyle-threatening, law enforcement and fireplace officers claimed.

The driver and passenger have been each taken to Northwest Group Healthcare facility in Arlington Heights for analysis, Reile stated.

Travellers of the practice ended up unloaded from the train’s rear car or truck, which was positioned in excess of an intersection, she reported.