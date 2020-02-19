[two-teenagers-arrested-for-setting-up-fatal-fire-that-killed-porterville-firefighter,-2nd-firefighter-however-unaccounted-for]

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KFSN) — Two 13-yr-outdated boys have been arrested in link to a fatal fireplace at the Porterville town library, authorities introduced Wednesday early morning.

Porterville Hearth officers discovered the firefighter killed although battling the blaze as Porterville Fire Capt. Raymond Figueroa. The 35-year-outdated started his profession with the section in 2007.

Authorities identified 25-calendar year-aged Patrick Jones as the Porterville firefighter who is nevertheless unaccounted for.

Officers say two youngsters were found running from the setting up as the flames grew. Porterville police detectives tracked down the teens and arrested them. They have been booked into the Tulare County jail on manslaughter and arson expenses.

Check out: Authorities deliver updates on deadly Porterville library fireplace

Additional than 50 firefighters from Cal Hearth, Tulare County and Fresno County assisted Porterville town fire crews command the fatal hearth.

“I am not familiar with the setting up, but a library of this sizing and magnitude, there is certainly a major fuel load in that building,” claims Tulare Co. Fireplace Main Charlie Norman.

ABC30 insiders captured the billowing smoke and flames as they named close friends and beloved types who may have been inside when it began on Tuesday afternoon.

“I termed a few of folks I realized in there to make guaranteed they were being ok,” claims Cecelia Nunes Martinez. It really is just so unhappy that this is taking place in Porterville.

Hearth officers say the library was created in the early ’50s and it did not have a sprinkler process.

“This has taxed a ton of our assets, and a large amount of our officers and our investigating models are out there,” claims Porterville Police Main Eric Kroutil.

Porterville residents viewed on as the beloved developing burned to the ground, preserving the firefighters in their feelings.

Martinez also hopes the town will rebuild and that this will not be the remaining chapter for the Porterville library.

Porterville Town Corridor will remained closed Wednesday as the investigation carries on.

Valley organizations and officers have started to categorical their grief in honor of the firefighter and the Porterville Fire Office.