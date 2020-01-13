Two teenagers from the Pittsburgh area recorded a video showing the steaming of toddlers. Police investigated

The Pennsylvania State Police said two teenage girls are facing child safety charges after watching a social media video taping a toddler with a steamer.

Police said in a statement Monday that Criminal A Force A is investigating the incident it alleges when a 17-year-old girl baby-sittered a 2-year-old boy in the Pittsburgh metropolitan area in Westmoreland County on the evening of January 9th. An 18-year-old woman is also at home, the police said.

In the video, which was recorded by the state police and made available to the CNN subsidiary KDKA, at least one girl can be heard laughing while a toddler seems to be putting a steam device in her mouth. A girl next to the child holds her cell phone in front of her and appears to be taking a photo or video. The toddler falls and begins to cough.

The police said they received an anonymous tip on the incident via Safe2Say’s reporting system on Sunday after the video was posted to Snapchat. In the release, the police said the device should contain 3% nicotine and no THC.

“The child, while it was found in the video that it had to cough out of the device after inhaling, showed no other visible effects,” the police said.

The authorities alerted the child’s parents, who they said they knew nothing about the incident, and reported him to child and youth welfare. The youths are accused of having endangered the well-being of the children, the police said.

The teenagers are not related to the boy, the police said.

Police have not publicly identified the two teenagers, but the United School District in Armagh, Pennsylvania, confirmed that it believes the girls are students in the district.

“The government of the United States was made aware of the video today and the matter is being investigated by the authorities,” said Superintendent Barbara Parkins in a statement. “We believe that two of our students were involved in the situation. The names of these students were communicated to the authorities. “

Parkins informed CNN that the school district had also been informed of the incident through the tip system, and added that the district had not been involved in “punishing” them.