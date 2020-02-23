two-teens-billed-in-sauganash-carjacking:-law-enforcement

Two young adults have been billed in connection with a carjacking Friday in Sauganash on the North Aspect.

The boys, 14 and 16, have not been named since they are juveniles, Chicago law enforcement said. The 14-12 months-outdated has been billed with a felony depend of possession of a stolen car or truck and a misdemeanor depend of leaving the scene of an accident.

The 16-12 months-outdated faces a misdemeanor count of criminal trespassing in a auto, law enforcement said.

They had been identified as currently being included in a carjacking about 6: 55 p.m. Friday in the 5900 block of North Sauganash Lane, law enforcement reported. The boys allegedly approached a 71-yr-outdated as he was parking his 2010 Toyota sedan, punched him in the deal with, threw him to the floor, stole the keys to the car or truck and drove off.

About 11: 35 a.m. the upcoming day, law enforcement on patrol in the 6300 block of South Morgan Road observed the boys driving the stolen motor vehicle with a flat tire, police said. When officers tried using to suppress the vehicle, the boys jumped out though it was going and attempted to operate but had been arrested following a short chase.

The 14-yr-previous boy is thanks in juvenile courtroom Sunday, law enforcement said. The 16-calendar year-old is owing in juvenile court docket March 16.