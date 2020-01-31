Two teens jailed for life for “senseless” murder of man in Harlesden High Street

Two teens were sentenced to life imprisonment after stabbing a 21-year-old man in Brent to death.

At the Old Bailey today (Friday, January 31), Dominic Calder, 19, of Redmead Road, Hayes and Mikel Mulqueen, 19, of Marshall Street, Harlesden, were each sentenced to life in prison for serving one minimum of 20 years murder of Meshach Williams in April 2019.

They had previously been sentenced by the same court on Thursday January 23.

Meshach was walking with a friend along Harlesden High Street around 9 p.m. on Tuesday April 23, 2019 when he was overtaken by Calder and Mulqueen who were driving in a convoy in a VW Passat and a Renault Clio.

The vehicles turned on themselves, when one of the occupants got out and launched a targeted attack, in which Meshach was stabbed.

The suspect vehicles then turned onto the street and waited before transporting the perpetrator away from the crime scene.

Meshach managed to escape to a bookie, but collapsed soon after.

He was transported to hospital by the London Ambulance Service where he was pronounced dead at 2:47 a.m. on April 24.

A post mortem examination then revealed the cause of death as a stab wound.

An investigation has been launched by officers of the Met’s Specialist Crime Command.

Calder and Mulqueen were identified and mobile phone evidence placed them at the crime scene at the time of the attack.

The court learned that the suspects had subsequently set fire to one of the cars used in the attack at Gladstone Park.

They were arrested and charged in May and held in pre-trial detention until trial.

“My life has been turned upside down”

Meshach Williams asked for help in a betting shop on Harlesden High Street

(Image shifts to police)

Speaking at the conviction, the judge said that Meshach’s death was “a senseless and pointless murder” that had caused “unspeakable distress and misery” to his family and friends.

Meshach’s mother said, “Losing my son is indescribable pain. Heartbroken is an understatement, sad is an understatement, words cannot describe the degree of pain we endure every day. The lingering question is, why? Why did this happen to him? Why would anyone try to hurt us so much?

“Meshach lived a normal happy life raised by me and his grandparents, we have always instilled in him good values ​​and good morals. As a mother, I gave her the best possible life and taught her to become a respectable young man.

“My life was unexpectedly turned upside down on April 24, 2019, when I was informed that my oldest son and my only son, whom I cherished completely, were gone forever.

“A mother’s worst nightmare, news that a mother should never have to hear because we all know that a parent should never have to bury their child.” This cold and brutal murder of Meshach, whom we affectionately call Mesh, left our whole family in a place without recovery.

“My good days are bad and my bad days are unbearable. My mind became tormented by constant flashbacks the moment I saw my son lying on the floor … things that no mother should ever witness.

“I am tormented by the fact that my son was murdered in the same community as me, that he lived and as people tried for his murder; they all know each other.

“I appeared in court every day for this trial with other family members. As a family, we had to relive what happened to Meshach and it affected our daily lives forever.

Harlesden High Street police after young man was attacked and stabbed just after 9 p.m.

(Image: London 999)

“As a family, we are absolutely raved that his death involves the justice system and no other family should be subjected to this trauma. Justice will not cure our pain of losing it.

“He was brutally murdered, in what appears to be a pre-mediation attack that is completely senseless and without reason. We will mourn forever Meshach and all we have are memories and the constant pain of reason for which he is not here and how our life should go on without him. “

Detective Sergeant Devan Taylor of the Specialist Crime Command said: “Calder and Mulqueen attacked Meshach on a busy street following a previous argument at Tubbs Road, NW10.

“Their actions that night mean that they will now spend a significant period of time in prison, while Meshach’s family will have to try to cope with this devastating loss for the rest of their lives.”

A third man, Emmanuel Kamara 24, of Crownhill Road, was found not guilty in the same trial.

Two 16 year olds and were also charged with the murder of Mr. Williams; they will appear at the Old Bailey on Thursday, April 16.

