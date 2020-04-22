Two-thirds of American Jews feel less secure than a decade ago

Nearly two-thirds of American Jews (63%) today feel less secure than they did a decade ago, according to a survey released by the Anti-Defamation League on Tuesday.

The poll, conducted before the coronavirus outbreak in the United States, found that more than half of America’s Jews (54 percent) had witnessed an anti-Semitic incident in the last five years.

Twenty-seven percent said they had begun to make changes to avoid being targeted, including by avoiding Jewish identifying markers, refraining from using their last names, covering or not wearing Jewish stars and not identify themselves as Jews on social media.

“Nearly half of those surveyed said they were concerned that a person wearing an weapon, religious skull or other public display of Judaism would be physically assaulted or verbally harassed on the street or in a public place,” said the survey.

The lowest percentages of Jews also had consciously abstained from putting meszahs on the gates (five percent) and avoiding Jewish institutions (three percent).

“Our follow-up has shown that lethal and non-lethal anti-Semitic attacks have been on the rise in recent years, and now we have also discovered that American Jews are deeply concerned about the personal safety and security of their families and communities. in a way, they haven’t been more than a decade, “said Jonathan Greenblatt, ADL chief.

“It is a sad state of affairs that in the face of widespread anxiety over anti-Semitic attacks, some American Jews are modifying their routines and avoiding public displays of Judaism to minimize the risk of being targeted,” he said.

Greenblatt added that the coronavirus pandemic has only increased anti-semitic expression.

“We recognize that the reality on the ground has changed drastically for Jewish communities, as has happened for all communities in recent months,” he said, adding that the ADL would continue to monitor anti-Semitism “in the ‘current environment and its impact on the Jewish community.’

The survey, conducted by YouGov and published on Israel’s Holocaust Memorial, polled 538 American Jews 18 years of age and older.

According to the poll, 49 percent said they had heard anti-Semitic comments, cracks or threats directed at others, while 21 percent said they had personally experienced the same. A similar percentage of respondents answered that they were affiliated with a Jewish institution that had been vandalized, damaged or defeated.

A number of deadly anti-Semitic attacks have occurred in the United States in 2019, including the April 27 shooting in Poway’s Chabad, a shooting in a New Jersey kosher supermarket on December 10, and a stabbing during a Hanukkah celebration in Monsey, NY, that month.

The Kantor Center for the Study of Contemporary European Jewry at Tel Aviv University also published its annual report on global anti-Semitism before the Holocaust Memorial Day. The report cited an 18 percent jump in anti-Semitic incidents in 2019 from the previous year, with 456 attacks on synagogues, community centers and other Jewish targets worldwide.

The researchers said that the hatred that resurfaced in the midst of the 2020 global pandemic reigned an ancient form of anti-Semitism that blames Jews when “things go wrong.”

The report provided examples of COVID-19 related anti-Semitic incidents, including the conspiracy theory that the virus was the result of Jews’ rejection of Christ and spread by Jews to benefit from vaccines.

Also on Mondays, hackers infiltrated a Holocaust Remembrance Day ceremony with a Holocaust survivor organized through Zoom by the Israeli embassy in Germany and began shouting anti-slogans. – Jews, showing photos of Adolf Hitler and pornography.