Two transgender women killed in burns in Puerto Rico

Activists said the bodies of two transgender women were killed in a car burn in Puerto Rico this week, alerting them to the killing of several transgender people on the island over the past two months. did.

Police found that the two were severely burned earlier Wednesday on the coastal city of Humacao in eastern Puerto Rico. A ministry spokeswoman told CBS News on Friday that he was awaiting the results of a forensic test and had not yet revealed the names of the victims. The local LGQBT group, Broadcast for the Search for Equity, has identified Serena Angelique Velázquez Ramos, 32, and Layla Pelaez Sánchez, 21.

Francesca Alvarado, the sister of Velasques Ramos, logged on to Facebook on Wednesday at CBS News and saw a post on his brother’s page saying “I’m sorry about what happened” and “I miss you.” She didn’t think too much about her until each other’s friends began sending texts to her, asking her to check Velazquez, where she hadn’t spoken for over a week.

She sent a message to her sister, but no reply.

Serena Angelique Velasques Ramos and another transgender woman were found dead in a burned car earlier this week.

She later learned of her death by phone. “I was totally shocked and unbelievable because my sister was a great person,” said Alvarado. “She wasn’t in the street. She was herself.”

According to her sister, Velasques Ramos, who lived in Las Piedras, Puerto Rico, will be remembered for “her courage and determination to pursue her dreams and personal desires.” “She was a strong soul.”

Alvarado has described her helplessness in Nashville, Tennessee, although the world is mostly trapped indoors because of the coronavirus pandemic. She said it was virtually “impossible” to travel during these ordeals and stay with her mother and grandmother in Puerto Rico.

“My family is deeply sad and shocked,” she said. “This was totally unexpected”

Police said they were investigating whether the double murder was a hate crime. To Alvarado, I believe she was.

“I don’t know the details and I need to do justice, so I want to know what happened to my sister,” she said. “In Puerto Rico, this is not possible because people are just killing others because they are not accepted by the LGBTQ community or other different people.”

She also wants police to look into suspicious video of Snapchat, showing her sister Pera Es Sanchez and two men lying in bed before being killed. Police said it was part of an investigation.

The killings occur just two months after a homeless transgender woman called Alexa who was harassed and shot in Puerto Rico. A social media video showed she was threatened before hearing the gunshot. So far, no one has been charged with the death of Alexa.

Gay rights activist Pedro Frio Serrano told David Begnow on CBS News on Thursday’s Instagram Live that the lives of the people on the island’s trance were “awkward”.

“We’re seeing an increase in anti-trans murder,” Serrano said. “And I’ve probably never seen this more than 20 years ago as an activist. I’ve never seen this kind of violence against a Trans in Puerto Rico.”

“I have seen this on Alexa, so I have a homeless,” he added. “She was a homeless trance woman who was criminalized for not going to the bathroom, and that was what caused the hunting that led to her killing. We knew there was a lack of opportunity. Unemployment based on gender and sexual orientation … housing issues we have … they do not have support services to help them. ”

Serrano alleges that Transphobia contributed to police investigations into the Alexa murder.

“Now I’m worried this could happen with the killing of Serena and Leila, who were killed in Humacao yesterday,” he said. “What the trance people are experiencing in Puerto Rico is an important turning point.”

In addition to the deaths of Velázquez and Peraes Sanchez, a 19-year-old transman named Yampimendez Arrocho was killed in Mocha last March. Overall, according to the Human Rights Campaign [HRC], there were eight killings involving the US transgender community.

“The HRC mourns with the loved ones of Serena and Leila, the people of Puerto Rico, and the entire transgender community. Serena and Leila, like us, have family, dreams and hope. And they didn’t deserve to die. ”Cooper, HRC Director of Community Engagement for the Transgender Justice Initiative. “Transgender and non-gender compliant people, especially women of color, are too often victims of the toxic mix of transphobia, racism, and misperceptions. We must work together to protect our happiness. “

