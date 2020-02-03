Two unusual stories fight for your attention

Photo: Spectrum, courtesy of HBO

Here’s what happens in the television world on Monday, February 3rd. All times are Eastern European.

Best selection

Manhunt: Deadly Games (Spektrum, 3:01 a.m., premiere of season two): The story of the Centennial Olymic Park bombing is shown again on the screen with the kind permission of Spectrum Originals and executive producers Andrew Sodroski and Michael Dinner. Mindhunter’s Cameron Britton plays Richard Jewell, the security guard who quickly developed from a hero to a suspect. Unlike the recent Clint Eastwood film, which also dramatized Jewell’s very public ordeal, Deadly Games goes much deeper into the real culprit of the bombing, Eric Rudolph, who was played with relish by Jack Huston. Carla Gugino, Judith Light and Arliss Howard also play the leading role in this 10-part season, which will be completely canceled today (a second viewing window will be announced later if you are sitting here and wondering, “What is Spectrum?”). (Danette Chavez)

McMillions (HBO, 10:00 p.m., series premiere): At the more bizarre end of the real story, these documentaries by executive producer Mark Wahlberg and directors James Lee Hernandez and Brian Lazarte tell the story of an ex-cop who has manipulated McDonald’s monopoly game for more than a decade and cheated the company of millions of Dollar. From Brianna Wellen’s upcoming pre-air review, she writes:

McMillions delves deep into the millions of McDonald’s monopoly scams that ran from 1989 to 2001. Although it is an extremely succulent story with two of the world’s most ubiquitous brands, this story seems to have fallen through the cracks of our collective national consciousness – some promotional materials because the series indicates that this case closed on September 10, 2001 and therefore largely forgotten. The element of the unknown that this really only happened under everyone’s nose makes the revelations throughout the series all the more exciting.

Regular reporting

The new pope (HBO, 9 p.m.)

placeholder

Desus & Mero (Showtime, 11 p.m., season two premiere): Desus & Mero ended the first season of their late night show and ended the year with presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren and King T’Challa himself, Chadwick Boseman. With late night legend David Letterman in tow, they are back for their premiere in season two.