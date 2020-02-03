Two US messages are dead while filming at the University of Texas

Two people were killed and a third person wounded in a dormitory shootout at a university in Texas, police said.

After filming at Texas A&M University-Commerce, students and staff were advised to seek protection as a precaution. The university said three gunshot victims were in their dormitory in Pride Rock and two people were found dead.

The third person was taken to a hospital. Classes have been canceled for this day.

The campus police responded to the fatal gunfire in the Texas A&M University-Commerce dorm. (Nine)

The trade is approximately 100 km northeast of Dallas.

Larry Cooper III, a newcomer to Pride Rock’s dorm, told the Dallas Morning News that he had left his room on Monday (local time) shortly before the property was announced. He said he was waiting in a friend’s room on the first floor of the dorm.

“There are police officers blocking the doors, but otherwise we’re all just sitting there waiting for the news,” Cooper said.

Last October, two people were killed and a dozen more injured while shooting off campus at a homecoming and Halloween party attended by Texas A&M Commerce students.