Two US soldiers killed, 6 injured in attack on Afghanistan

February 9 (UPI) – Two members of the U.S. Special Forces were killed and six others injured when a man in Afghan uniform opened fire on a common base in Nangarhar province in eastern Afghanistan. The U.S. military confirmed this on Sunday.

In addition, the Afghan Defense Department said one of its soldiers was also killed in the Saturday attack, a U.S. official told CNN.

At the beginning of Saturday, US military officials released sketchy details, saying only that American and Afghan forces were shot at directly during an operation in Nangarhar province.

A person with a machine gun opened fire in the center of Sherzad District, said Colonel Sonny Leggett, spokesman for the U.S. Armed Forces in Afghanistan.

“After completing a major engagement in the district center, recent reports indicate that a person in an Afghan uniform with a machine gun opened fire on the United States and Afghan forces,” Colonel Sonny Leggett said in a statement to the Military Times. “We are still collecting information and the reason or motive for the attack is currently unknown.”

The attacker in army uniform was killed, said governor of eastern Afghanistan, Shah Mahmood Miakhel, Voice of America.

It was not immediately clear whether the fatal attack was due to a misunderstanding or whether the shooter was an “affected” person. The Taliban have no responsibility for the attack.

The wounded soldiers received medical treatment in a US facility.

The names of the killed service members will be held up until 24 hours after notifying the next of kin.

Approximately 13,000 American troops are deployed to Afghanistan, including counter-terrorism operations and a NATO-led Resolute Support mission by several thousand coalition forces to train and advise Afghan security forces in the fight against the Taliban.

During Tuesday’s speech on the state of the Union, US President Donald Trump said he intended to withdraw from Afghanistan.

“I’m not trying to kill hundreds of thousands of people in Afghanistan, many of whom are innocent,” said Trump. “Nor is it our job to serve as a law enforcement agency for other nations. These are the best warriors in the world, and they either want to fight to win or not at all. We are working to finally end America’s longest war.” and bring our troops home. “