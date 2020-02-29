two-useless,-a-few-hurt-in-madera-county-crash

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. — Two persons died, and three many others suffered major accidents, in a head-on crash in Madera County Saturday morning.

The two-car collision occurred on Condition Route 145, around Street 38, all over 2: 30 a.m.

The crash killed a man in a single auto, and a lady in the other. The victims were being stated to be in their mid-to-late 20s.

The 3 wounded passengers are becoming handled at CRMC with what are being explained as “really serious” injuries.

Investigators are not sure if drugs or alcohol played a job in this lethal crash.

Parts of State Route 145 are now reopened right after being shut down for various hours Saturday early morning.