Two veteran CEOs risk $ 1.8 billion on streaming Quibi app during coronavirus pandemic

LOS ANGELES >> The first part had to be canceled. But Jeffrey Katzenberg and Meg Whitman have stuck with the start date Monday at Quibi, the short-form video app for smartphones that they hope will attract millions of subscribers.

After leading some of the nation’s top companies for decades, the two veteran executives have spent the last two years in startup mode, prodding investors to kick in nearly $ 1.8 billion while starving producers and stars like Jennifer Lopez, LeBron James, Chance the Rapper, Idris Elba, Bill Murray, Steven Spielberg and Chrissy Teigen. Now Katzenberg and Whitman are ready to reveal their ambitious venture right in the middle of a pandemic.

“This is either going to be a massive home run or a massive swing and miss,” said Michael Goodman, a media analyst at Strategy Analytics.

Quibi, a portent of “quick bite,” is offering movies, reality shows and news programs made for the smartphone, with no installments reversed in over 10 minutes. The offerings fall into three main categories: movies that will be released in chapters; documentaries and unscripted reality shows; and quick-hit news and sports reports from NBC, BBC, ESPN and others. Fifty shows will be available Monday.

Before the spread of the coronavirus, each time Katzenberg and Whitman made Quibi cubes, they described it as an on-the-go diversion for anyone standing in line at Starbucks or riding the train. The pandemic changed the context. With potential customers largely limited to their homes, it will now go against established platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video that can be watched on any screen, including the living room TV. Quibi only works on the phone.

Whitman said he was not worried about the crisis’s effect on the startup’s chances.

“Think about how often you use your phone when you’re home,” he said. “People at home and their children would really like a 10-minute break.”

There is also the question of how many people want to spend on broadcasting at a time when nearly 10 million are out of work. Entertainment options were also expanded while Katzenberg and Whitman built their app with 267 employees at an open-floor office in Hollywood. Walt Disney Co. and Apple were part of the broadcast in November, with Disney Plus and Apple TV Plus, and TikTok, filled with short indigenous videos, had a spectacular rise, hypnotizing the young Quibi viewers hope to attract.

Under these circumstances, Quibi (rhyming with “libby”) announced last month that she would be free for her first three months. After that, the cost will be $ 5 a month with ads and $ 8 without. Shortly after the announcement of the introductory bid, the company canceled its premiere party, which was expected to draw 150 celebrities among its 1,500 guests, due to the pandemic. But delaying the launch? There is no way.

“Given the quality and quantity and convenience of Quibi, we think it comes at a time when people are looking for relief, looking for distraction and escaping,” Kamenberg said. “Those are all the things we are trying to deliver. . “

Katzenberg, 69, and Whitman, 63, dived headlong into a third act of defiance, creating a product geared toward people half their age at a time when millennials and Gen Z-ers were taking their former needles (see “OK Boomer” ).

The headline at Walt Disney Studios at the time of the original version of “The Lion King,” Katzenberg often went against the tablet. Passing on the No. 2 job at Disney in 1994, he built a rival conglomerate, DreamWorks SKG, with Spielberg and David Geffen. He also waged a legal battle against his former employer, saying he deserved more compensation. Nasty Battle, the headline ending with Disney, has given it an estimated $ 250 million settlement.

DreamWorks faded, but DreamWorks Animation, the spinoff run by Katzenberg, survived until 2016, when Comcast’s NBCUniversal bought it for $ 3.8 billion. As part of the deal, Katzenberg received a $ 420 million payment – and reluctantly stepped aside.

In the back of his mind was a failed initiative similar to Quibi: Pop.com, a side venture he started in 1999 with Spielberg, Brian Grazer and Ron Howard as a venue for video shorts. It went bust before it even launched.

Quibi’s other leaders, one of the nation’s most powerful female executives, stepped into the U.S. business ranks of Disney, DreamWorks and Hasbro before making eBay at a store with a 30-person staff for a global pool of 15,000 workers. and $ 8 billion in annual revenue. When he left, in 2008, he was a billionaire.

He went on to spend more than $ 100 million on his fortune to run as a Republican for governor of California, only to lose the 2010 Jerry Brown elections. A return to business put him in charge of Hewlett-Packard, which he left in 2017.

“I’ve been working straight for 35 years,” he said of his departure. “I’ll enjoy some downtime.”

But he soon joined Katzenberg in what was then called New TV, after having raised $ 1 billion from Hollywood studio, Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba and other investors.

“She doesn’t like this, but I keep saying we’re two old dogs with a new trick,” Katzenberg said at the time.

Whitman left his home in Northern California for a high-rise West Hollywood. Now he can see Katzenberg’s home in Beverly Hills through his bedroom window.

Startups rarely run smoothly, with several prominent executives leaving Quibi over the past year, including Janice Min, former co-chair of the Hollywood Reporter-Poster Media Group; Diane Nelson, a former Warner Bros. executive. and Tim Connolly, a former Hulu executive. Katzenberg and Whitman are known as exacting managers who keep an eye on the slightest details.

The company also had trouble finding the word. Although Quibi spent millions on ads that ran during the Super Bowl and the Oscars, 68% of participants in a Morning Consult / Hollywood Reporter poll last month said they were not familiar with the brand.

“Part of the reason why knowledge is so low is that they are building a new name,” said Ross Benes, a video analyst at eMarketer. “Quibi takes time to explain. It’s not very clear that this will cost you $ 5 a month and you’ll get a lot of short videos.”

Requires Stay-at-Home complicated the rollout, and meetings held via video conferencing.

“Even though Zoom is great, I can’t really read the body language in the room,” Whitman said. “And that has always been an important part of how I measure who’s doing what and how things are working.”

Katzenberg and Whitman made an easy time making deals in part because of the terms offered: the company paid for production costs and licensing rights, allowing the creators of Quibi programs to retain copyright, meaning they could sell their work to another platform or network after a set number of years.

Nicole Clemens, president of Paramount Television, received an offer from Quibi for “When Streetlight Goes,” a script about the aftermath of the murder of a suburban teenager who was once shot as a Hulu pilot.

“It was an incoming call,” Clemens said, “which is always nice to get.”

The Quibi version will be part of the launch Monday.

Writers signed on to follow a rule at Katzenberg’s: Each installment must be completed with a cliffhanger. Nick Santora, writer of “The Most Dangerous Game,” an action movie starring Liam Hemsworth and Christoph Waltz, described hitting these brands as “tough but exhilarating.” To pull it off, it refashioned its 48-page pilot script, initially written for NBC, into a 150-page screenplay with a climax every 10 pages.

“When you’re writing a regular script, and you need a scene to tell a certain story in your story, and it takes 12, 13 pages, it’s no big deal,” he said. “You can’t do that in Quibi. Once you get to page 10, you’re done.”

Quibi intends to set itself apart from YouTube, the leader in short-form digital video, because of its reliance on a former Hollywood Hallmark fashion: production value. Quibi films cost up to $ 100,000 per minute. And Katzenberg’s long experience has taught him how to manage talent, just as his reputation as a tireless boss holds firm.

“You don’t always hear about the company’s biggest execution,” Ryan Case, “Flipped” director, said comedians Will Forte and Kaitlin Olson. “But he called me, the writers and the cast members on a Saturday in our house to say he was excited. It was both beautiful and stylish.”

Unlike Disney Plus, which has become subscribers to the strength of its “Star Wars” series, “The Mandalorian,” Quibi hopes to lure viewers with its overall lineup.

“I think we have fantastic shows,” Whitman said, “but I also think it’s the sum total of what we’re offering, as opposed to a ‘Mandalorian.’

Companies that make a line of Quibi programs called Daily Essentials have faced tougher challenges. Madeleine Haeringer, an executive producer of NBC News, spent several months gathering a team of 50 people who could produce twice-daily 5- to 7-minute programs. His job became difficult when employees were forced to work from home. A week before the start date, it released test episodes remotely, with anchors on iPads.

“It’s incredibly daunting,” Haeringer said.

Quibi’s writing show brings to mind cable fares and union programs. Teigen’s court “Chrissy’s” is the app’s answer to “Judge Judy,” and Lopez produces a show that follows celebrities as they donate $ 100,000 to someone who means a lot to them.

Will Quibi be the next digital thing or a flop? That’s $ 1.8 billion.

Goodman, the media analyst, says: “On the plus side, Quibi is nothing like that anymore.” “On the other hand, while we know there are a tremendous amount of videos being burned on the phone, we also know that people don’t want to pay for videos on their phones.”