Two WBR MPs unemployed for misconduct

PORT ALLEN – Two MPs from the West Baton Rouge parish sheriff are no longer employed in the department due to misconduct.

Deputy George Bowen said the sheriff’s office had misplaced his ministry weapon and had been fired. The other MP, David Smith, turned on the radio and said he was ready to work in West Baton Rouge, but had never left East Baton Rouge.

“Bowen was called into the training department to replace an old weapon with a new one,” said Major Zack Simmers. “He didn’t have it. He went, looked for it, found it, light was shed and it had been missing for some time.”

The weapon was eventually found, but not before Bowen left and used another weapon he hadn’t qualified for. Bowen had previously been disciplined for falling in a sheriff’s unit in Dallas, Texas, at a funeral of a fallen officer in 2016.

Deputy David Smith also had discipline before.

Smith crashed into a pole last year at a Walmart in West Baton Rouge Parish. He was given a breathalyzer that showed that he had alcohol in his system but was not considered legally drunk. He was given a 30-day ban on the incident.

On January 2, 2020, Smith called the sheriff’s office and said he was ready for his day’s work and would take calls, but his car’s GPS showed he had never left Baton Rouge.

“We called him and when we called he had his letter of resignation and if he hadn’t resigned he would have been resigned,” said Simmers.

Simmers said this discipline should send a message.

“We want to be as transparent as possible,” said Simmers. “We have no tolerance for wrongdoing here. A minor injury, you will be disciplined and not dismissed. But we do not take these minor violations into account. It is 2020, we are strengthening and the good guys will not suffer.” bad more. “