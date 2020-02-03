Two West Ham fans arrested for alleged homophobic gestures

% MINIFYHTMLf2856da0535389562f1025f34530406a11%

Two West Ham fans were arrested after allegedly making homophobic gestures at the London stadium during the 3-3 draw against Brighton on Saturday.

The two men were released into investigation and another was arrested on suspicion of common aggression, the Metropolitan Police said.

In December, West Ham said the club “does not approve in any way, quot; any homophobic behavior following the singing reports during its competition at Stamford Bridge on December 2.

Abuse of incidents with a supposed homophobic nature has occurred several times this season on the grounds of the Premier League and EFL.

An internal investigation by the club showed that “there is no evidence, for example; of homophobic chants during Millwall’s confrontation with Reading on January 18, although referee Keith Stroud stopped the game at The Den for a short time to address the problem during the first half.

A visiting fan and two local supporters were arrested after “unacceptable abuse, quot; during the Brighton draw with Chelsea on New Year’s Day at Amex Stadium.

Bristol Rovers was fined £ 7,500 and was ordered to implement an action plan after some of his supporters shouted insults at Brighton fans at a Carabao Cup competition in August.