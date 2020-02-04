Two women were killed, one child was wounded while shooting at the Texas dormitory

TRADE, TEXAS – Two women were killed and one child was wounded in a gunfire Monday morning in a Texas student dormitory.

A recommendation for student and employee placement on site was lifted early Monday afternoon at Texas A&M University-Commerce, and the police said there appeared to be no other threats. Officials have not identified the alleged shooter.

University police chief Bryan Vaughn said the officers who responded to a 10:17 am call found two dead women in a room in the Pride Rock dorm. He said a boy of about 2 years old had also been in the room and taken to a hospital where he was in a stable condition.

Vaughn asked no questions after a press conference and did not say whether the women were students.

At the university in the city, about 105 km northeast of Dallas, lessons were canceled for the day. About an hour and a half after the announcement on Twitter, the university canceled the recommendation for an animal shelter on the spot. However, the university said that even after the recommendation was lifted, the dormitory and surrounding area remained closed due to ongoing investigations.

The university said the student center would be available to displaced students and that advisors would be available there.

Larry Cooper III, a freshman who lives in the Pride Rock dorm, told the Dallas Morning News that he had left his room on Monday shortly before the property was announced. He said he was waiting in a friend’s room on the first floor of the dorm.

“There are police officers blocking the doors, but otherwise we’re all just sitting there waiting for the news,” Cooper said.

Last October, two people were killed and a dozen more injured while shooting off campus at a homecoming and Halloween party attended by Texas A&M Commerce students.