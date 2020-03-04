[two-year-old-taken-absent-from-parents-who-employed-cannabis,-killed-by-foster-mother-in-texas]

Posted: Mar 4, 2020 / 06: 31 AM PST / Up to date: Mar four, 2020 / 06: 32 AM PST

CAMERON, Texas (WTVO) — A 2-year-outdated Texas female was taken away from her father mainly because he utilized cannabis for a medical situation, and was afterwards killed by her foster mom.

According to the Houston Push, Alexandria Hill was placed in foster care immediately after her father advised kid services investigators that he smoked cannabis following the female was in mattress at night.

A circumstance worker explained Joshua Hill’s cannabis use, alongside with her mother’s healthcare situation of suffering regular seizures, warranted the child’s removal from the household.

The very little female was placed into foster care in 2013.

Hill and his wife, Mary Sweeny, reportedly complained of locating bruises on their little one in the course of visitations.

Four months just before Hill was established to get back custody, he was notified that Alex was in the medical center.

Her foster mom, Sheril Small, admitted to law enforcement that she experienced slammed Alex on to the ground, claiming it was an incident.

In accordance to the healthcare examiner, an autopsy revealed the woman experienced strike her head on the flooring so violently that she experienced “subdural hemorrhaging, subarachnoid hemorrhaging, and retinal hemorrhaging in both equally eyes.”

Investigators observed that although Alex was residing in Small’s household, her husband also lived there, and was a recovering crack cocaine addict with several drug costs for marijuana.

Little was sentenced to everyday living in prison on Tuesday.

