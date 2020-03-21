Two young adults arrested in January homicide in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) — Cedar Rapids Law enforcement have arrested two suspects for their involvement in the murder of 18-year-outdated Andrew Gaston.

Gaston was shot on January 24 and died early the future early morning at UnityPoint-St. Luke’s Hospital. His death was ruled a homicide.

Kyler Carson, 17, was arrested Friday for Voluntary Manslaughter, Supply of a Managed Compound – Cannabis (Firearm Enhancement), Carrying Weapons, and Obstructing Prosecution.

Tyrell Gaston, 16, was arrested for Robbery-1st Degree, Conspiracy to Produce a Managed Compound – Marijuana (Firearm Enhancement), Carrying Weapons, and Obstructing Prosecution.

According to a legal complaint, officers had been named to the parking whole lot at 3217 Agin Court NE, for a report of pictures fired. Officers uncovered both of those Andrew and Tyrell Gaston struggling from gunshot wounds. Andrew Gaston died from a gunshot wound to his upper body. Tyrell Gaston, who was shot in the ankle, survived the capturing.

Immediately after an investigation, law enforcement discovered Andrew and Tyrell Gaston planned to rob Carson of marijuana at the scene of the capturing. Investigators spoke to witnesses who indicated they had contacted Carson and lured him to the scene with the intent to rob him.

Carson drove to the scene anticipating to offer 45 pre-rolled tubes of cannabis for $900. Even though Carson was trying to provide the cannabis to many others in their auto, Andrew Gaston, Tyrell Gaston and a 3rd man or woman ambushed Carson from behind.

In accordance to witnesses, Carson then turned around and exchanged gunfire with Tyrell Gaston ahead of working from the scene.

Equally suspects were arrested Friday evening and transported to the Linn County Juvenile Detention Center.