[two-yr-outdated-hugs-pizza-shipping-and-delivery-guy-whose-daughter-recently-died]

WEST WARWICK, R.I. — A doorbell camera captured a two-calendar year-previous hugging a pizza shipping and delivery man — and later, the boy’s mother uncovered out his very simple act of kindness was a “blessing” for the stranger, whose daughter not too long ago handed absent.

Lindsey Sheely said she requested a pizza to her Rhode Island household Saturday night time. Soon after the delivery driver, Ryan Catterson, mentioned his goodbyes, her younger son Cohen chased after him and gave him a hug.

“Love your pizza!” Catterson is read saying in the movie, and the two-12 months-old blows kisses as Catterson walks back again to his vehicle.

Sheely shared the sweet moment on Fb to give many others a laugh and “warm your hearts.”

In some way, the video clip designed its way to Catterson, and that is how Sheely located out his 16-calendar year-old daughter died suddenly last 7 days. She called small Cohen’s hug a “blessing from God.”

“I feel in divine appointments and know that Ryan was the just one to provide our pizza for a explanation,” she posted to Facebook.

Catterson told WLNE-Tv the highway forward will be hard, as he’ll in no way be in a position to hug his daughter all over again.

“After getting rid of my daughter this past week, it touched me mainly because it was like she was there,” he explained. “It really just intended a good deal to me.”

Sheely’s write-up also integrated a url to a GoFundMe website page created to deal with the 16-calendar year-old’s funeral charges.