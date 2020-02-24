two-yr-previous killed by uncle in Fairfield Strike-and-Run Police suspect alcohol concerned – Up Information Data San Francisco

FAIRFIELD (Up News Data SF) – A 32-year-old person was arrested on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter in a collision that killed his two-12 months-previous nephew in Fairfield on Sunday afternoon, law enforcement stated.

Cirilo Martínez Tellez arrested on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter that killed his two-calendar year-old nephew (Fairfield PD)

%MINIFYHTML502a741bef432557d75c0546881042aa13% %MINIFYHTML502a741bef432557d75c0546881042aa14%

Law enforcement revealed pics of the suspect, Cirilo Martínez Tellez, of Fairfield, asking the general public for assist in acquiring him. Tellez was needed to flee the scene of the lethal accident in the 1400 block of W. Texas Street, shortly following two p.m.

%MINIFYHTML502a741bef432557d75c0546881042aa15%

%MINIFYHTML502a741bef432557d75c0546881042aa16%

The boy was transported to a community hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

Police had Tellez's motor vehicle in custody and reported he returned to the scene about six p.m., four hours soon after the incident, and was arrested.

Police believe that that liquor intake was a issue in the incident dependent on witness statements and evidence gathered at the scene.

The boy's title was not produced till Sunday night, but police reported Tellez is the victim's uncle.

Tellez will be admitted to the Solano County jail for really serious crimes of car or truck abuse and murder.