[two-yrs-later-on:-parkland-college-students,-people-in-washington-pushing-for-more-powerful-gun-regulation]

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – Friday marks two several years due to the fact the tragic capturing at a high college in Parkland, Florida that left 17 people today useless and a number of some others injured. Parkland people spent the working day in Washington D.C. hoping for a change.

“I want to be in an iconic position to deliver the proper message,” Manny Oliver reported.

Manny Oliver shed his son on Feb. 14, 2018, when a gunman opened fireplace at Marjory Stoneman Douglas Substantial School.

Aalayah Eastmond was within the school at the time. Now she’s a higher education pupil in D.C. advocating for more powerful gun regulation.

“Demanding congressional modify for gun violence avoidance with men and women that can relate to my ache is pretty significant to me,” Eastmond said.

Learners and families from Parkland are in Washington looking for answers. They’re sharing a newspaper that shows all the shootings that have took place due to the fact that day two a long time ago.

The Trump administration introduced SchoolSafety.gov this week. It’s a internet site of government-broad means for faculties to prepare for threats.

Washington Correspondent Kellie Meyer requested Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) if he felt the website was enough to tackle gun violence.

“No, no single matter is ample. I assume the challenge in this article is violence,” he said.

Rubio said Congress is using several actions to make a change but he does not back just about every proposed alternative.

“Background checks will convey to you what another person has accomplished in the past it can’t predict what they do in the upcoming,” Rubio claimed.

The Bipartisan History Checks bill passed the Dwelling previous 12 months.

Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL) thinks the bill would pass if it arrived to the Senate flooring.

“I imagine all people supports that overwhelmingly, but I really don’t see that occurring,” Jones said.

Senate The greater part Chief Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has not signaled any plans to permit a vote on the invoice.

