[twra-government-director-ed-carter-announces-retirement]

Tennessee Wildlife Methods Agency govt director Ed Carter declared Friday that he will retire effective May 31.

Carter has served as head of the agency due to the fact 2009. He declared his retirement for the duration of the February conference of the Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Fee conference.

The TFWC will get started the approach quickly of choosing a new govt director.

Carter commenced his occupation in 1972 and has held positions in the divisions of regulation enforcement, information and facts and education, and as the Area II assistant manager.

He became TWRA’s first Main of the Boating Division when the division was fashioned in 1990.

“Leaving the TWRA as an personnel feels like functioning absent from dwelling,” Carter reported. “The agency and the persons in it have been these types of a substantial section of my lifetime and I comprehend I am very blessed to have been in a position to call it my household for several yrs.”

Carter was just lately named the Bass Professional Shops Conservation Husband or wife of the Yr and acquired the Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies leading honor.

Carter served as president of the Affiliation of Fish and Wildlife Companies from 2018-19.

He also been given the Seth Gordon Award for life time achievement in conserving North America’s natural methods in the public trust and contributing to the plans of the Association.

TWRA has experienced only two govt administrators because 1978. Gary Myers served from that calendar year right up until his retirement and was succeeded by Carter.

