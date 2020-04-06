TX2VT trending all over again: Virginia Tech lands verbal commit from 4-star receiver Latrell Neville | Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech’s recruiting pipeline into Texas continues to gain momentum.

The Hokies landed a verbal dedication from four-star 2021 receiver Latrell Neville on Sunday night time, a 6-foot-3, 195-pounder from Hightower High University (Missouri Town, Texas). According to 247 Sports composite rankings, he’s a 4-star prospect rated No. 53 in the state at his situation.

He’s Tech’s 2nd four-star recruit in the course.

“It really is definitely been a blessing and an astounding expertise but at this time I would like to announce that my recruitment is closed & I will be committing to…THE Virginia Polytechnic Institute and Point out University,” Neville tweeted.

The receiver experienced much more than 40 scholarship presents that showcased most of the SEC and Big 12 like Alabama, Florida, Ga, LSU, Oklahoma and Texas.

Bryant was the team’s greatest-rated signeed in 2020 and No. 13 ranked weak-aspect defensive finish in the nation, according to 247 Sports composite rankings. They equally had 20-plus scholarship provides with desire from a very long listing of leading electricity 5 packages.

They were the 1st scholarship players from Texas to signal with the Hokies straight out of substantial university because at minimum 1987.

Tech coach Justin Fuente did not envision investing greatly into Texas when he took in excess of the software in 2016, but his views have evolved on the issue.

“It’s just a different environment than it was just five decades in the past, really actually,” Fuente claimed on early signing day in December 2019.. “It’s just so much simpler for people, not just to connect but for folks to glimpse and see and contact and come to feel applications and faculties with out obtaining been there. And I just believe we’re beginning to scratch the floor of what we’re able to do.”

