TXT talks about how they have changed since its inception, success as recruits, etc.

TXT featured in the February issue of @ star1 magazine!

The group caused a sensation with its debut in March 2019, becoming the fastest K-pop group to appear on the Billboard 200. In response to the rookie of the year victory, TXT’s Beomgyu said: “Before When we started, we were worried if we could do well, but after receiving our first rookie award, we felt happy and relieved at the same time. “

On how they have changed since before their debut, Yeonjun said, “We have lost weight compared to before, and I think we have generally become more beautiful. In terms of skills, I think we are starting to find our own style a bit. “

TXT also talked about being known as the BTS juniors. TXT said, “It would be a lie if we said we didn’t feel any pressure. But everyone stayed strong and saw the pressure as a motivation. We thought it was a grateful opportunity and decided to use that momentum to work even harder. “

