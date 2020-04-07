Tybee Island Mayor opposes reopening of city beach by Georgia governor

Savannah, Georgia—A small coastal city in Georgia that thrives on tourism has closed its beaches. A carefree crowd of teens and college students feared that the risk of transmitting the new coronavirus was too high. Two weeks later, the governor reversed the decision, stating that those who survived the outbreak needed fresh air and exercise.

The clashes pierced a small Tybee Island east of the savannah into an awkward debate that continues to occur during the coronavirus pandemic: How can authorities reduce liberty during a crisis? And should those calls be made at the federal, state, or local level?

Tybee Island Mayor Shirley Sessions, sworn just three months ago, took over Governor Brian Kemp after state officials reopened the beaches of a community of 3,100 people. Beaches are usually city-funded lifeguards, police patrols, and trash clearing.

Coronavirus: Corresponding Competition ›



More Coronaviruses: Competition to Respond

The change has been attributed to a Republican governor’s order that people throughout the state should be in “places to be protected”-that is, they should stay home unless deemed necessary to work is. It also overruled any restrictions already imposed by local governments if they exceeded the governor’s limits.

The decision to close the beach, unanimously by the city council on Tybee Island, was suddenly invalidated, and Sessions stated that the governor’s office refused to reconsider when asked. Her candid and public rebuttal to what she calls the governor’s “reckless mission” attracted attention far beyond her small coastal home.

“ The Pentagon has ordered 100,000 bodybags to store American corpses killed by the coronavirus, so Governor Brian Kemp has ordered that Georgia beaches need to be reopened, ” a news article said. . Tybee’s mayor was elected in a bipartisan election, and Sessions did not recognize him as a Democrat or Republican.

Kemp said on Twitter on Sunday that state law enforcement officials monitored beaches on Tybee Island and elsewhere to keep crowds away and beach traffic was sparse. “Beach supplies and parties are banned,” Kemp said.

“Patrols are so alert that people can exercise with fresh air while obeying the rules of social distance,” the governor tweeted.

The round trip reflects a broader debate in the United States about whether strict restrictions on people’s movements are necessary, cause unacceptable confusion, or even a constitution. For example, some religious leaders argue that a ban on assembly that applies to services to assembly violates the protection of religious freedom. The American Civil Liberties Union has called on the court to prevent some of Puerto Rico’s strict curfew, and has expressed concern about overshoot. The Los Angeles County Sheriff overturned his decision to close firearm dealers after being sued by the firearms group.

On Sunday, there was no duty lifeguard on the beach at Tybee. Local authorities left plywood signs, blocked promenades and wooden barricades, and kept cars out of beachfront parking.

“I’ll leave it to us until someone beats them,” he said in a telephone interview.

The mayor said she did not understand why the state claimed control during the pandemic.

Kemp’s office did not immediately respond to a Sunday e-mail asking for further comments on the governor’s grounds. In a statement on Saturday, Kemp’s spokesperson Candice Bros said that the Governor’s staff would contact the session and provide resources as needed to strengthen social distance.

According to the session, she believes that anyone who went to the beach on the weekend was not sure if the beach was open. She is worried that it may change. After schools and colleges canceled classes, thousands of young people swarmed and surfed the sand, and the city moved to close the beach.

Local authorities were concerned that the risk of spreading the virus to carefree crowds was too great. Nevertheless, it was a tough decision for a city awaiting spring tourists after an economically disadvantaged winter.

“We are a very high-risk community. We have a senior citizen and two nursing homes. There are no health facilities.” “The sooner these actions are taken, the more we can return to some form of normality. Will be faster. “

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, but some people, especially the elderly and those with pre-existing health problems, cause more serious illnesses and die. Could lead to

The Georgia Public Health Service reported on Sunday that more than 6,600 infections had been confirmed throughout the state and 211 people had died. In Chatham County, including Savannah, adjacent to Tybee Island, there were more than 80 cases and three deaths.

The session stated that at least one Tybee Islander inhabitant was infected, as was a small police officer in the community.

Kemp’s order to reopen the beach has also lifted a temporary ban Tybee Island has forced people to check in the villa. The session said she found her fleeing a pandemic with license plates from New York, New Jersey, and other states when she walked on the island on the weekend.

And she is afraid that more visitors will appear on the coming Easter weekend.

“I tell people it’s a very small sacrifice,” said the session, and they are still asking people to leave the beach “The beach is going to be completed in two months, but to enjoy Would you go there? “

. [TagsToTranslate] Georgia