Tyga is producing a new video in Rio de Janeiro

Tyga, one of the most famous rapper in the US, created a new video in Rio. In collaboration with Kevinho, a Brazilian funk MC, the music remains a mystery.

Both musicians went to Vidigal, a favela band in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, to record it. We found it on Kevinho fan club page.

Rap funk is a mix of both forms of music. Already established in American culture, rap has gained more prominence and dominated music production in recent years, according to the Rolling Stones.

Lately, the Brazilian funk is taking up more space in America. In 2018, Spotify analyzed the growth of music style over the last two years. They concluded that the Brazilian style had increased more than 3.421% elsewhere. Check it out!

As an American singer from Brazil, US singers are investing in partnerships that may be the reason for more approval. And Tyga didn’t want to be left behind!

Michael Ray Nguyen-Stevenson, known as Tyga, was born in Compton, California. She has already sung with Lil Wayne and Kanye West, and had a relationship with Kylie Jenner, which ended in 2017.

Tyga went on to perform his first concerts in Brazil on January 20th. Above all, he is also known for his film Pop It, Good Day and Dope. Now, she has a contract with Columbia Records and is producing a remix of Avy Macarena, a song released in December 2019 and now counting on Ozuna, a portrait singer.