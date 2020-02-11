Tyga + Pharrell Williams are reluctant to start a new fire: “U F-’n W / Gorillas”

West Coast rapper Tyga and Pharrell Williams put something together. The hip-hop couple caught the eye of social media after performing together in the recording studio.

Big facts: This week Tyga visited his social media pages with some epic hip hop moments together with the hit maker.

View this post on Instagram

Human made bape chain u fukin w gorillas

A post by T-Raww (@tyga) on February 10, 2020 at 11:59 p.m. PST

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by T-Raww (@tyga) on February 9, 2020 at 2:10 p.m. PST

Important details: Pharrell also went to Instagram for a moment in the studio.

View this post on Instagram

A post by Pharrell Williams (@pharrell) on February 10, 2020 at 3:13 p.m. PST

Wait, there’s more: Tyga recently added a selfie picture to some of the most important Man Crush Everyday vibes.

View this post on Instagram

A post by T-Raww (@tyga) on February 7, 2020 at 11:11 a.m.PST

Before you go: Tyga is new last week G-Eazy and Tory Lanez-featured “Still Be Friends” single premiered online.

The contribution Tyga + Pharrell Williams are Low-Key Cooking Up New Fire: “U F-’n W / Gorillas” first appeared.