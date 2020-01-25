Tyla Yaweh commissions Wiz Khalifa and Billie Joe Armstrong to do the remix

Tyla Yaweh has released a video for the remix of his song “High Right Now,” featuring Wiz Khalifa and Billie Joe Armstrong from Green Day. You can check out the song below.

The alternative version of the lead track from his debut album ‘Heart Full of Rage’ (2019) is paired with a no-frills video in which Yaweh and Khalifa rap in smoke-filled rooms and Armstrong watches Yaweh sink into luxury.

Khalifa interpolates the verse tune from Green Days Grammy’s award-winning 2004 hit “Boulevard of Broken Dreams” during his guest appearance at the remix.

Yaweh explained to The Fader how the collaboration and sampling came about: “I’m on tour with Post Malone and see Billie Joe Armstrong backstage.

“I played the record to him and he loved it and said he’d be clear (the interpolation). We had to be good friends from there and we all did this iconic stone circle shot!”

The artist also talked about saving Wiz for the remix. “Bringing Wiz to this record was insane! I told my manager that Wiz was the only N **** that I wanted in the file. He was on tour while we were making this record; but we kept in touch and were blessed with the verse.

“I freaked out the day I heard it. Shit working with someone you’ve been looking at for so long. “

Post Malone also appears in the video. Malone signed Yaweh in 2018 with his and Dre London’s London Entertainment labels.