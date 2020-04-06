Tyler C. is a ‘Bachelorette’ fan who says he doesn’t fit Hannah

Tyler C. did it with haters on the net. On Saturday, Tyler Cameron coached bachelor fans who said he wasn’t the right match for Hannah Brown. One fan account, titled “Tahler” as a homage to the former couple’s TikTok, commented on one of Tyler’s posts to encourage followers to stop being so invested in the couple’s fate over and over again.

“Continue on people,” the fan wrote. “Hannah’s going to pick the perfect guy for her someday it’s not Tyler. The team is boring without her, she and Ryan and Matt were the best.” Obviously, Tyler didn’t enjoy the commentary on his personal life, because the reality star responded “How many cats do you have?”

Another user shared a similar comment on the same post, writing, “Tyler probably won’t read it, but I’m definitely sorry you have two personalities. Tyler went on to troll the negative commentators, writing, “We seem to have another cat lady on our hands.”

It is unclear whether the former bachelor star was upset that the user did not think he belonged with Hannah, or whether it was because Instagram followers had dispelled the self-confessed “quarantine team.” Tyler and Hanna socialized with some other friends in Jupiter, Florida due to the new virus epidemic (COVID-19). During that time, the former couple posted plenty of digital content on TikTok. But on April 1, Hannah returned home to Alabama, Us Weekly reports.

On Saturday, Tyler continued to comment on Instagram on Twitter, noting that he did not intend to let the negatives in his account go public. “For moms on Instagram with cats is successful for me and I don’t mean,” Tyler wrote.

The Nationals star seems to be offended by the suggestion that he does not belong to Hannah, but it is unclear if that means the couple has officially reunited. Last year Tyler was an artist for Jed Wyatt in The Bachelorette, but the latter eventually received the final ascent. Hannah cut off the engagement following the revelation that Jed had a secret relationship. Meanwhile, Tyler was briefly linked to Gigi Hadid, but the two parted ways in the fall after a number of public deadlines.

In February, Brown flew to Florida to support Tyler after his mother unexpectedly passed away, according to Pipple. Fans have begun to speculate that the bachelorette stars have rekindled their romance as they quarantine, especially given the many shenanigans the two have posted on social media. On Thursday, Tyler appeared to deny romantic rumors, calling Hannah “a good friend” after crashing a zoom call, according to Cosmopolitan.

But, there is still hope for the Tyler-Hannah transitions, as the reality star seemed pretty defensive when commentators suggested they didn’t belong together. (Or maybe he just wanted a chance to breed cats, you can’t tell in the state of the bachelor.)