Tyler Cameron came to his house a stranger who wanted to join the “quarantine team”

This is definitely not the way to go Tyler CameronWe need to pay attention to this issue.

The famous bachelor fuel has been in the habit of alienating many of his friends and society in Florida since last month. The world that separated her seemed so popular on social media that a random woman flew to the corners of the world to join them! Wait, guess what?

Related: Caitlin Bristow discovers ‘PTSD’ as ‘Bachelorette’

It all started on Wednesday when Cameron took it with him Instagram stories Watching the video from his car about what was happening in his home, the reality shows how a classmate flew out of Hawaii (!) and accidentally turned up to be a member of the quarantine team.

The leading man said:

“I can’t do that,” he said. My younger brother called me and there was a woman outside our house. We don’t know who she is. He has a dog and two suitcases. He is about to join the Quarantine Crew. We’re going to pull over the house. We had to get food. It is out of control. For me since this show went on

OMG! WTF ?! That poor dog! Does he do things with hotels or not? CRAZY !!!

Cameron and his friends were disappointed Matt James When they heard the truth, they actually locked themselves in the truck. In the end, everything is in order (and the woman left), but OMG … who would have thought that was a smart thing ?!

Tyler Cameron, who was locked in his truck to ensure safety from the unknown, tried to explain what happened to the shocked people on his Instagram. / (c) Tyler Cameron / Instagram

To be fair, “Quarantine Crew” has become popular on social media in recent weeks. It consists of Cameron and his friends gathered in the house where he lives TickTock Have fun while waiting for the spread of the coronavirus plague. Even Hannah Brown They went back to their families in Alabama and stayed together for a while before putting the virus in a more personal setting (many speculated about Tyler’s love interest again).

Related: Tyler announces the sudden and tragic death of his beloved mother

However, in reality, it is a bad idea for a popular TV station to travel across the country (and over the ocean) unnoticed and just try to get out. YIKES !!!

What do you think, Perezer readers ?! Is this a disappointing story? How does U respond to such a situation? This woman’s SUPER main stalker vibes, even though she’s kind, you know ?! Such a crazy story !!!

(Through photos WENN/ Direct)