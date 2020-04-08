Tyler Cameron related Gigi Hadid’s relationship with Zayn Malik to Zoom Call

Tyler Cameron hit back at Zoom’s call with fans and revived the word on his relationship with Hana Brown and Gigi Hadid. While there are many things that are interesting about Cameron’s reaction to Brown, Cameron also thinks that Hadid’s relationship with Zayn Malik is still intact.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik | Photos by Raymond Hall / GC

What Tyler Cameron said about Hannah Brown

For several weeks, Brown hung out with Cameron and his friends in Florida. Friends published the information on Instagram and TikTok under the name “The Quarantine Crew.” In one of the videos, Brown and Cameron wrote about their past relationship on The Bachelorette, which sparked rumors among fans.

During the Zoom call, Cameron was asked about his relationship with Brown. A phone call interrupts the conversation and is posted on TikTok.

“The key is that we are friends. We are very good friends,” Cameron said during the call.

Tyler Cameron talks about Gigi Hadid’s relationship with Zayn Malik

After responding to fans about his relationship with Brown, the fan asked Cameron about Hadid.

“About Gigi?” The bar asked. “My girl.”

“Gigi? Well, she’s a good girl,” Cameron replied. “He married his old man.”

As soon as Brown’s divorce from The Bachelorette ended, Cameron was forced to spend time in New York City with Hadid. When Entertainment Tonight asked Lauren Zima to tell Cameron about her relationship with Hadid, she said they were just friends.

“We have friends, I’m just friends, yes, somewhere we live,” Zima told Zima. “It doesn’t matter in our relationship. They are good people. He is an amazing person, and we just care about you.

Who was Tyler Cameron talking to Gigi Hadid about?

When Cameron claimed that Hadid had told “his old man,” Malik said. In the new year, she was first confirmed for marriage in November 2015. In 2016, Hadid revealed the musical for Malik’s song “PILLOWTALK.”

Hadid and Malik confirmed their termination in posts on Twitter in March 2018. A month later, the two joined forces, and in June 2018 they reaffirmed their relationship on Instagram . In January 2019, Hadid and Malik’s teachers resumed, and within a month the reports resumed when the two were dissolved.

In August 2019, Hadid and Cameron first appeared. Although Cameron’s group was just friends with Hadid, it was reported that the two broke up in October 2019.

Gigi Hadid is back with Zayn Malik

In December 2019, Hadid and Malik were seen reunited. Hadid confirmed this in February 2020 with a post on his Instagram accounts and a post on his second Instagram account, Gisposable, in which he published Polaroid photos. In the Gisposable series, Hadid tells Malik of his “valentine.”

On March 24, 2020, Hadid posted several pictures on Instagram with the caption, “(oldie) camera roll available! #elenaohilele “Some of the photos on the show also featured Malik and Hadid, reaffirming the two’s coming together.