Tyler Cameron said strangers tried to access the Quarantine Code, shown on Doorstep

Tyler Cameron and the “Qasaline Crew” met a strange audience that suddenly appeared.

The “Bachelor“The star took to Instagram on Wednesday to tell the story of a woman who came to her Florida home saying she had traveled from Hawaii to join a group isolated from coronavirus infections. .

“I can’t fix it,” he said after being alerted to the injury situation. “My brother just called me and told me there was a lady outside our house. We didn’t know who she was. She had her dog and two suitcases. She wanted to bring in the Quarantine Crew or something.”

“It was the worst thing that ever happened to me,” he said.

Later, Tyler launched a Live Video session with the “Quarantine Crew” to describe the strange tests.

One of her friends said she met the woman at the door and said, “I can’t believe you don’t know who I am, I know everyone in the Quarantine Crew, I’ve been with ‘I’ve been Tyler since Valentine’s Day.’

Another friend who supported her said she also said she had been “married to Tyler since Valentine’s Day” when she went out to meet him.

“Thank god it’s a harmless woman who loves me and the staff,” Tyler noted. “People can be dangerous.”

He said he eventually left the woman and also urged fans to respect his privacy, as many followers posted videos of his home on social media.

“I’m not really cool, I’m not talented,” he added. “I’ve been off the TV. A lot of people are cool. Look for something better now that we have it.”

