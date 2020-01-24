Tyler Gwozdz of “The Bachelorette” dies from a suspected overdose

Tyler Gwozdz, a former candidate on the US version of The Bachelorette, died of a suspected overdose at the age of 29, the show’s producers confirmed.

In a statement released yesterday, they said, “We are heartbroken by the tragic news that Tyler passed away today. Our thoughts are with the Gwozdz family and friends.”

He appeared on season 15 of the long-term show for which he was competing Hannah Brown, He abruptly left the show after a one-on-one date, with Brown saying he had to go.

The Bachelor Nation blog pays homage to him:

“Tyler, the oldest of five, was a loving son and friend to many. As a successful entrepreneur, Gwozdz wanted to become a psychologist and do his doctorate. Tyler had an adventurous spirit and a zest for life. “

Although little is known about the circumstances of his death, officials in Boca Raton, Florida confirmed that he had been hospitalized for a week after a suspected overdose.

Friends, family and other performers have all honored Tyler Gwozdz. Luke Stone, who appeared in his season of The Bachelorette, wrote:

“I lost one of my closest friends today. Tyler, I will miss you every day, miss our hours of talking nonsense on the phone, miss how damn funny you were, I was so lucky and happy for what the future held for us as friends. I love you man so much. “

– Luke Stone (@LukeStoneDC), January 23, 2020

Luke Parker, another competitor, remembered him as “a man with good intentions (who) wanted to have a positive impact on the world”.